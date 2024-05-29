Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

TVE stock opened at C$3.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.10). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1714964 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.95.

In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga purchased 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$79,012.17. In related news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga bought 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.74 per share, with a total value of C$79,012.17. Also, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt purchased 8,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.55 per share, with a total value of C$30,789.15. Insiders have acquired 47,718 shares of company stock valued at $178,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

