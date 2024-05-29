TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Stock analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

FTRE has been the topic of several other reports. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

FTRE opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -18.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banyan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

