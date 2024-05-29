TEAM (LON:TEAM) Trading Down 5.3%

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23). 31,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 36,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

TEAM Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.33 million, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 9.88.

TEAM Company Profile

TEAM plc provides investment and fund management, financial advice treasury services in Jersey and Channel Islands. It engages in discretionary and advisory investment management activities. The company offers portfolio management services to private clients, individuals, trusts, and charities. TEAM plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

