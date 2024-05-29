Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 14,910,860 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 23,573,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.10. The company has a market cap of £3.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.71.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

