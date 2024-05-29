The Allstate Co. (ALL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.92 on July 1st

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.92 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Allstate has raised its dividend by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Allstate has a payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allstate to earn $17.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $164.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allstate will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

