The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the April 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

