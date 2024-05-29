The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the April 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days.
Bank of East Asia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of East Asia has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.
Bank of East Asia Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of East Asia
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- The 4 Horsemen of the Generative AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.