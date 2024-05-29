The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the April 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Berkeley Group Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

