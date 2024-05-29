The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Stock Price Up 10.1%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 54,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 23,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80.
The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 83.56%.
The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.
