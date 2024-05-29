Theravance Biopharma’s (TBPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 137.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TBPH. BTIG Research began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TBPH opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $408.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1,536.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 325,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 306,064 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 12.3% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,841,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 201,104 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 41.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 557,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 163,951 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 116,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,006,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 53,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

