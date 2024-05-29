Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~1.90-2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $527-553 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.10 million. Thermon Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.900-2.060 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Thermon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of THR stock opened at $34.88 on Wednesday. Thermon Group has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

