Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Shares of TSCO opened at $281.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.05. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

