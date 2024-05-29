Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

