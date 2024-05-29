Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $525.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.52.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.2 %

ULTA opened at $381.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.32. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 26.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 221,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,630,000 after buying an additional 94,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

