United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UAL. Susquehanna increased their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

United Airlines Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. NWI Management LP boosted its stake in United Airlines by 69.6% in the third quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3,636.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80,030 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

