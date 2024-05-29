United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total value of $992,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total transaction of $1,394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,302.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total value of $992,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,128 shares of company stock valued at $38,053,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $269.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $279.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

