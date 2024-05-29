Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Unum Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.45.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,095 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

