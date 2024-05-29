US Bancorp DE Acquires 563 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,882 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of First Solar by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,671 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,617,472. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $280.16 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $283.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

