US Bancorp DE Has $4.34 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $973.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $998.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $945.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $918.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,071 shares of company stock valued at $52,812,907. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

