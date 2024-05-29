US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,128,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,291 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,816,000 after purchasing an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,800,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,222,000 after purchasing an additional 404,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Argus decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.

CAH opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.36. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

