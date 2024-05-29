Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $255.00 at Robert W. Baird

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $251.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.10.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $203.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $162.36 and a twelve month high of $236.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.88.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 284.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63,922 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $227,673,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

