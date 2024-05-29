Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.17.

Ventas Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

