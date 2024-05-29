Vulcan Forged PYR Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $127.31 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $4.53 or 0.00006675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,793.63 or 0.99882914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011925 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00112062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.51951893 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $5,781,207.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.