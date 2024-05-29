Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on June 14th

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Watts Water Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Watts Water Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $9.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $203.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.17. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $219.52. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,273 shares of company stock worth $1,543,961. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

