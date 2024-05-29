Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.42% of Hasbro worth $29,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hasbro by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $70,544,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.75. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

