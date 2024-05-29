Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock opened at $250.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.