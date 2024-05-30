10,916 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after buying an additional 4,548,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $81,646,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at $50,994,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,385,000 after buying an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,500,000 after buying an additional 467,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $84.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $88.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,410,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,394,087. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

