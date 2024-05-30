1,260,787 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,260,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,050,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.93% of Alphatec as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $28,451,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $59,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 24.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alphatec by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Alphatec by 276.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 1,015,668 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of ATEC opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,617,293.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,617,293.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bakst bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,717. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

