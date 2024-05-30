Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 211.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADAP. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The firm has a market cap of $249.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

