Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3-11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.35 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.81.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $62.52 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $112.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.49, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

