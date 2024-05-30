Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $18,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $14,961,805.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $17,135,237. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $171.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

