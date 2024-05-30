Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Trading Down 2.9%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.47. 45,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 463,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Amplitude Stock Down 3.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Amplitude by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 194,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 174,967 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amplitude by 3,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 859,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 836,535 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amplitude by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,214,000 after acquiring an additional 264,477 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

