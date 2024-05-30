Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Up 573.1% in May

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 573.1% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Applied UV Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of Applied UV stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $57.00.
