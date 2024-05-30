Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Up 573.1% in May

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a growth of 573.1% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Applied UV Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of Applied UV stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Hospitality and Disinfectant segments. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

