AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,450,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the April 30th total of 19,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 15.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 147,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $12,177,603.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,264,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,037,930.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,264 shares in the company, valued at $22,931,311.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,722,024 shares of company stock worth $1,476,624,224 in the last 90 days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AppLovin by 289.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 184,487 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,812,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $540,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in AppLovin by 143.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that AppLovin will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

