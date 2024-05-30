Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.9 %

APTV opened at $81.52 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.