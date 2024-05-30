Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 154,085 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,085 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.59% of Luxfer worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LXFR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Luxfer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,876,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 77.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 731,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 320,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,692,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 190,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 208.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 176,603 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

