Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 112,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.19. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $114.71 and a one year high of $156.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

