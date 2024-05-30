Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires New Stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 274,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ON by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

ON Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ONON stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that On Holding AG will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About ON

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

