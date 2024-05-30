Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 28,941 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 144.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in PDD were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in PDD by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in PDD by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $151.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day moving average is $132.41. The stock has a market cap of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

