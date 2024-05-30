Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 403,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,828 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.18% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $13,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,671,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 349,192 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 325,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 251,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,385,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 36,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

AXTA opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

