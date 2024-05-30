Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.58% of STAAR Surgical worth $8,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 722,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,550,000 after purchasing an additional 179,135 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 46,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 90,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 129.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

