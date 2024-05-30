Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,788.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $225.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $191.11 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

