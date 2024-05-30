Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,569 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $6,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in BioNTech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 420.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.9 %

BNTX stock opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.38 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.74. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.46 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.70.

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

