Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $15.76 Million in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 308,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,761,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of SharkNinja at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SharkNinja by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SN opened at 75.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion and a PE ratio of 55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 78.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 66.39 and its 200-day moving average price is 56.04.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 949.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

SN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 74.56.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

