Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $6.12 Million in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,737 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $964,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NetEase by 451.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,647,000 after acquiring an additional 418,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in NetEase by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTES. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.71.

NetEase stock opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $81.30 and a one year high of $118.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.36.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

