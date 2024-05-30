Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

TT opened at $321.98 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $338.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,792.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

