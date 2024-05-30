Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 545,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,889,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.06% of Gold Fields as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 57,556 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 155.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 127,542 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,307,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE:GFI opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gold Fields from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

