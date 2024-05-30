Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 271,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 253.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $735,599.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 18,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $735,599.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Meeker sold 45,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $1,784,274.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,525. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.01). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 297.91%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

