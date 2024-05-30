Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in VTEX in the 4th quarter valued at $22,122,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 140,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 90,149 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 87,947 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.79.

Shares of VTEX opened at $6.72 on Thursday. VTEX has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -167.88 and a beta of 1.41.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

