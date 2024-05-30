Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 25,793 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,856,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,876,000 after purchasing an additional 122,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,237,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,957,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 248,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,863,000 after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.57.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $333.99 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.76 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

