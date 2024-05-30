Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,637 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $14,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,926,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,937,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $60.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,976,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion and a PE ratio of 215.03. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

